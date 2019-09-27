Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical Society MuseumThis steam-powered equipment was paving Pine Lake Avenue in the macadam method of road construction. This was the first paved road between La Porte and Michigan City. This view is looking southwest from Pine Lake Cemetery with Pine Lake in the background.

