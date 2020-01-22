Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical Society MuseumJ. Frank Tilden, pictured with hounds, was elected sheriff of La Porte County in 1910 and 1912, and was later appointed Chief of Police for La Porte by Mayor A.J. Miller in 1930. He also worked as a farmer and, later in life, as an elevator operator at the First National Bank Building. He died in 1946. For information regarding this photo, contact mbarber@laportecountyhistory.org.

Remember When

