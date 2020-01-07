Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical Society MuseumThis residence on Johnson Road was the home of Lucius T. Harding and his family, and was known as “Lake View Place.” Harding, after serving in the Civil War, purchased 200 acres on the north and south sides of Johnson Road, and the western shore of Pine Lake. He developed the Pine Lake Assembly Grounds, a popular summer resort, was owner of the Pine Lake Assembly Hotel, and operated steamboats on Pine Lake. For information regarding this photo, contact mbarber@laportecountyhistory.org.

Remember When

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.