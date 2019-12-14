Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical Society MuseumNurses, nuns, and staff of Holy Family Hospital are portrayed here in this portrait from the early 1900s. The Holy Family Hospital, located at 205 E St., was founded in 1900 and run by the Sisters of Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.

Remember When

