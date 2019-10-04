Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyBand Stand, Washington Park, Michigan City, circa 1900. This postcard depicts a large crowd that has gathered to hear popular music of the period under a starry night sky. The band leader conducts the band under a full moon. The bandstand was built for Washington Park by John Barker, of Haskell and Barker Cars fame. The Haskell and Barker Cars Company was founded in 1871 and built wagons and railway freight cars.

Remember When

