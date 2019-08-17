Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyThe Jahns City Bus company was a county bus line owned by H.E. Jahns. Jahns was in the delivery business in Hanna in 1916, then began a bus service in La Porte. In 1921, Jahns carried 265,500 passengers on his buses. By 1922 he had 10 buses and traveled over 185 miles of intercity routes. Routes included La Porte to Knox, La Crosse, Hanna, Valparaiso and Michigan City, and two city routes in La Porte.

Remember When

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.