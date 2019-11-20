Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical Society MuseumThis Blue Lantern at Hudson Lake sign advertises “Dance to Jean Goldkette’s Orchestra.” Other activities included picnicking, bathing, boating and fishing. The Smith family built a hotel at Hudson Lake in 1885 followed by a casino on the water in 1922. The casino became the Blue Lantern Inn, and was a popular summer destination, with a capacity of 2,000 people.

Remember When

