Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyThis 1876-77 city directory ad was for Baker & Merritt’s “Livery, Sale, Boarding and Feed Stable.” They were also proprietors of the City Omnibus Line, and were located on the corner of East Main (Michigan Avenue) and Clay Street. Owners were Smith S. Baker and John L. Merritt.

