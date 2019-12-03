Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyThese bathing beauties were contestants in the $1,000 Mad Marathon dance event at the La Porte Casino (Roller Rink) in 1930. The marathon lasted a staggering 64 days and eight hours. One dancer had a tooth pulled on the dance floor, and two others got married. Before it was over, the City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting marathons.

Remember When

