Remember When

Photo submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyThe Rolling Prairie Depot is illustrated on this postcard from the early 1900s. A woman and a young boy stand on the platform. A woman is seen working inside. A sign on the side of the building says, “United States Express Money Orders For Sale Here.” On the postcard is written, “Interurban Station, Rolling Prairie, Ind.” The Interurban in Rolling Prairie was located just south of Hoover Park and connected South Bend, La Porte, and Michigan City to Rolling Prairie. Hoover Park was located at the corner of Depot and Short streets.

Remember When

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.