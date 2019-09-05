Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyThe interior of the Chicago Cash Meat Market in 1920 located at 620-622 Lincoln Way next to the Stanley Hotel. Note the cuts of meat hanging on the wall. Left to right is George Wedeking, owner; Pat Cavanaugh; Ralph ?; Ben Zonolar; Jimmy Guslik or Collins; Louis Will; Norman Johnson; and unknown.

Remember When

