Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyThis photo, taken in Michigan City, shows the latest in fallout shelters in the 1960s. The Abesto Manufacturing Corp. was offering this family fallout shelter “in your basement - complete” as low as $550. Al Pontius and his family are shown at the entrance.

