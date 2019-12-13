Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical Society MuseumThis road sign advertises that the Kreidler Clothing Company is selling Hart Schaffner & Marx clothes. Kreidler sold Manhattan Shirts, Schoble Hats and Interwoven Socks. If you shopped there, you got “Your Money’s Worth.” Kreidler Clothing was located at 916-918 Lincoln Way at the current location of Newby, Lewis, Kaminski & Jones. Elmer Kreidler was president.

