Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical Society MuseumWeller Avenue in 1900. The Ordnance of 1787 marked the northern most line of Indiana and La Porte County which ran “along North Street westward, crosses the Lake Shore Railroad tracks diagonally at the foot of Tipton Street, runs through the King and Fildes woolen mill and across Clear Lake, crosses Pine Lake Road at the junction of Weller Avenue, and continues across Stone Lake due west to the most southern point of Lake Michigan near where Millers Station now is.” (Daniels 1904)

