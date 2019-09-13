Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyThe lobby of the La Porte Public Library at its early location at 805 Maple Avenue, circa 1897. After an 1897 remodel, which marked the transfer of the library from private to public, the library held 22,000 to 30,000 volumes. Jennie B. Jessup, librarian from 1897 to 1932, recalled that a wrought iron fence surrounded the building “to keep the cows out.”

