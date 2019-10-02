Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical Society MuseumBud Pat Auto Service was located on Clay Street, and is pictured here in the late 1940s. First owner was Bud Reed, then Holderbaum. Glenn Fleming was the third owner but left the name as Holderbaum’s. Fleming owned the business for 30 years.

Remember When

