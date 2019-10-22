Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyPassengers on the SS Theodore Roosevelt get their picture taken as a souvenir, circa 1910. The SS Theodore Roosevelt was a Lake Michigan steamer with a regular stop in Michigan City from 1906 to 1918, and 1919 to 1945.

Remember When

