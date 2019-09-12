Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyA group of tennis players at Camp Tuff on Holmes Island in La Porte in 1884. Holmes Island, the current Pine Lake peninsula, was founded by Professor John B. Holmes who, in 1878, opened the Holmes Shorthand Business College. He opened a resort on Holmes Island in 1886 which included 18 bedrooms and a wrap-around porch. Holmes Island covered about 10 acres and had seven to eight miles of beach. 

Remember When

