Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical Society MuseumSquires & Lay Jewelry store, 812 Lincoln Way, decorated for Christmas, circa 1908. On display can be seen pottery, pocket watches, clocks and fine crystal. For information regarding this photo, contact mbarber@laportecountyhistory.org.

Remember When

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.