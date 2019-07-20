Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyThis brightly painted truck belonged to the Smith Brothers’ Cough Drops company in Michigan City. Smith Brothers, with two locations, opened its Michigan City plant in 1924. The company was sold to Warner-Lambert in the 1960s. The passenger looks remarkably like one of the Smith Brothers pictured on the side of the truck.

