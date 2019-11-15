Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical Society MuseumTelephone Building operators are shown here in the late 1800s. La Porte had the “world’s first automatic [direct dial] telephone exchange” which went into operation in La Porte on Nov. 3, 1892, operated by the Cushman Telephone Company. The Telephone building is located at 807 Indiana Ave. and is currently owned by the La Porte County Public Library.

