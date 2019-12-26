Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical Society MuseumThis sign, circa 1920, advertised the Peterson Hardware Company owned by Charles F. Peterson. It was located at 921 Lincoln Way on the Lonn Block, the current location of the Heart and Vascular Center. The exterior window architecture of the Lonn Block was salvaged by Dr. Peter Kesling and is now housed at the museum. For information regarding this photo, contact mbarber@laportecountyhistory.org.

Remember When

