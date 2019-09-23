Remember When

Photo submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyLouise Bosserman Scott, born in 1882, married Emmet Scott in 1906. Louise’s parents, Charles and Emma Weber Bosserman, by 1900 had made their home at 1420 Indiana Ave.. Louise and Emmet lived at 1421 Indiana Ave. by 1913 and by 1918 had moved into 1420 Indiana Ave. Emmet Scott was the proprietor of the La Porte Outing Sulky Company.

Remember When

