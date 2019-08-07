Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyThis team of horses and wagon from Hanson’s Mill sits in front of the courthouse with Olaf Hanson at the reins. Robert and O.W. Hanson were proprietors of Hanson’s Mill in 1904 according to author E.D. Daniels. The beginning and end dates of their proprietorship is unknown.

