Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical Society MuseumSarber & Freese Grocery, circa 1890, stood at 719 Indiana Ave. at the northeast corner of Indiana and Jefferson. Paul J. Dolan Plumbing & Heating occupied the building from 1898 to 1928. Later, it was home to Chapman & Graf Cleaners for many years. It was torn down in 1961. For information regarding this photo, contact mbarber@laportecountyhistory.org.

