Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyTwo passenger vessels and a tug boat are depicted on this 1911 postcard. The SS United States and the SS Theodore Roosevelt passenger vessels are docked in the Michigan City Harbor. The SS Theodore Roosevelt served as commercial passenger ship between 1906–1918 and 1919–1945. It served as a Naval Transport vessel 1918-1919. It was scrapped in 1950. The fate of the SS United States is unknown.

