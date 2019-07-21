Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyThis business, as advertised in the 1876-77 city directory, was established in 1834. W.N. Ball, Undertaker, located “in rear of the First National Bank,” guaranteed, “A full stock of Caskets, Shrouds, etc., always on hand. A good Hearse in readiness to attend Funerals in Town or Country at all times.”

Remember When

