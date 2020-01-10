Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical Society MuseumThis Hall’s Opera House poster advertised the performance by Charles Erin, one night only, on Saturday, Jan. 26, 1889. Hall’s Opera House was located at 711-713 Madison St., behind the current Louie’s Restaurant. It was built in 1881 by Albert Hall, and was later managed by his son, Wilbur J. Hall. It burned down in 1965. For information regarding this photo, contact mbarber@laportecountyhistory.org.

Remember When

