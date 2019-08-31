Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyLa Portean Karl Paul Link (1901-1978), brother of Judge Link, was a biochemist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Karl Link and his colleagues isolated and synthesized Coumadin and Warfarin, anti-coagulants still in use today. He received many awards for his work including the 1960 Albert Lasker Award for Clinical Medical Research from the American Heart Association.
