Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyOren (or Orran) Fox and George Story are pictured here in 1866. Oren operated the Fox & Rathbun Livery from 1866 to 1870. He later became a real estate developer in Chicago. He returned to La Porte and built the beautiful Victorian home at 1501 Michigan Ave., completed in 1894. By 1898, George Storey was the La Porte Waterworks Superintendent.

