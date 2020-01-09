Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical Society MuseumThe New York Central 20th Century Limited, ca. 1902, at the Lake Erie & Western crossing east of La Porte. The 20th Century Limited, an express passenger train, first ran on June 17, 1902. It completed its run from New York to Chicago in 20 hours. It was advertised as “The Greatest Train in the World” and offered its passengers “Red Carpet” treatment as passengers walked up to the train on a crimson-colored carpet. It operated until 1967. For information regarding this photo, contact mbarber@laportecountyhistory.org.

Remember When

