Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyThis woman, leaning on an umbrella, was camping at the turn of the century in her cap and apron. Exact location is unknown. Bed posts can be seen in the tent, and she is standing next to a wood and cane rocking chair.

