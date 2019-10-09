Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyLover’s Lane at Fox Park, La Porte, is depicted in this postcard in 1915. Dedicated on June 26, 1913, the Fox Park property was donated in memory of Samuel and Fannie Fox by their sons. Some 10,000 people attended the dedication of the 20-acre park which cost nearly $85,000 to develop. It originally included a 90-by-40-foot neo-Grecian pavilion (torn down in the mid-1960s), an octagonal band shell, tennis lawns, baseball diamonds and cages with monkeys and two bears. Fox Park also included a beautiful rose garden containing 1,200 plants with 40 varieties of roses.

