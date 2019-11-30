Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyThis man dressed in long johns is a living advertisement for the Fox Theater. His sign reads, “I’ve hocked all my clothes so I could see “On Trial” at the Fox - Sunday. “On Trial” was a 1939 drama starring Margaret Lindsay, John Litel and Edward Norris. The Fox Theater was located at 613 Lincoln Way.

Remember When

