Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyCandy stripers are pictured here circa 1960. Candy stripers were hospital volunteers who worked in a variety of health care settings under the direct supervision of nurses or nuns. The term candy striper is derived from the red-and-white striped pinafores that the female volunteers traditionally wore.

