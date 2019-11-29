Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyArchitect Arthur C. Steigely’s concept for Fenker’s Furniture interior is shown here. The building was completed in 1925, and is located at 1114 Lincoln Way. Fenker’s Furniture has been in business since 1903 and is currently operated by third generation Paul Fenker and fourth generation Allison Fenker. Arthur Steigely also designed the Palace Garage at the corner of Lincoln Way and Chicago, now home to Hawkins Print Shop.

Remember When 

