Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyThe Sod-Busters, shown here in 1926, was just one of several local groups to perform on WRAF. The radio station was founded in the mid-1920s by Charles Middleton. It was located in the Odd Fellows Hall at 132 W. Tenth St., Michigan City, and was known as the “Voice of Michigan City.” Members of the Sod-Busters included, top row left to right, Eugene Wright, Bob Montieth, and, second row, Bob Milles, Paul Smith, Ralph Smith and Ben L. Griffin.

