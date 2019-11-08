Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyThis photo, taken Feb. 22, 1912, shows the Interurban Station in La Porte. In the window are Air Line signs. The Chicago – New York Electric Air Line Railroad (CNY) was a proposed high-speed electric air-line railroad, a super-interurban which was to have linked Chicago non-stop to New York. It was abandoned after only 19½ miles were constructed between La Porte and Goodrum Junction in Liberty Township, Porter County. Proposed in 1906 and abandoned several years thereafter, the project has been called the greatest fiasco of the interurban era.

Remember When

