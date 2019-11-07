Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyThe Peristyle at the Michigan City Beach, shown in this 1906 postcard, was completed in 1893. It symbolized the park for more than half a century, and was used for picnics and special events in the park and was located just east of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. The peristyle was donated by John Barker and copied after a building at the Columbian Exposition of 1893 in Chicago.

