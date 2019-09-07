Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyThe Henry Bros. Garage building, circa 1912, advertised Page Buggies and Birdsell Wagons on its windows. The delivery wagon says “White 3-Ton Truck.” In 1881, Daniel M. Henry Sr., and his sons established the business as a livery and stable, then later as a garage for auto repair. They expanded into the undertaking business renting out buggies and horses for funerals. Henry Bros. was located at the corner of Lincoln Way and Chicago Street.

Remember When

