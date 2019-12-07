Remember When

 Submitted by the La Porte County Historical Society MuseumAn eye exam is being conducted at Sass & Lindewald Jewelers on Lincoln Way, circa 1900. One of the diplomas on the wall is from the New York Institute of Science, which was later charged with fraud. It purported to teach hypnotism but, in fact, had no faculty and was run by men who had previously been connected to fraudulent enterprises.

Remember When

