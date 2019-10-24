Remember When

Photo submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyAn early hotel on Sheridan Beach is pictured on this postcard. It may have been the Shamut Hotel, no longer standing, which was built on the side of a dune. Michigan City businessman O.S. Glidden built the Shamut Hotel, one of the earliest beach resorts, during the 1910s to attract tourists to the beach and encourage them to invest in beach property.

Remember When

