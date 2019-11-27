Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyThe Hargrave & Hargrave Insurance fleet of cars are shown in this photo from the 1950s. The cars were Nash Metropolitans (also called Hudson Metropolitans after 1954). The Metropolitan was manufactured between 1953 and 1961. Hargrave & Hargrave Insurance was located at 1200 Michigan Ave., the current location of GIS Insurance offices. 

Remember When

