Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyHotel Vreeland, Michigan City is illustrated on this 1912 postcard. In the 1800s, the Hotel Vreeland was Michigan City’s luxury hotel with an elevator, tile floors, steam heat and electric lights. The Hotel Vreeland was built in 1883 and expanded in 1898. It was originally the Jewel Hotel and later the Adner Hotel, the Chapel Hotel and the Franklin Hotel. It closed in about 1958, went into foreclosure and burned in 1964. The hotel was located on the east side of Franklin Street, south of the alley between Second and Michigan Streets (218-220-222 Franklin Street).

Remember When

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.