Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyBetz Cleaners Hatters, located at 707 Michigan Ave., show up in the city directories from 1929 through 1972. They started as a shoe shine business before taking up dry cleaning. The cleaning plant was located at 109 Ludlow St. The truck advertises, “Reliable and Safe Always” and “All Garments Insured.”

