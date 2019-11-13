Remember When

Submitted by the La Porte County Historical SocietyA postcard of the S.S. Eastland and its captain, H. Pederson, ca. 1914. The Eastland was a passenger ship based in Chicago. On July 24, 1915, the Eastland was chartered to take Western Electric Company employees to a picnic in Michigan City. The Eastland rolled over onto her side while tied to a dock in the Chicago River. Eight hundred forty-four passengers and crew were killed in what was the largest loss of life from a single shipwreck on the Great Lakes. Pederson was indicted on charges of criminal carelessness.

