PORTAGE — Environmental groups are expressing outrage over the actions of a Northwest Indiana steelmaker following the release of a report detailing the release of toxic chemicals into the Little Calumet River in Portage.
Earlier this week, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management released its investigation report on the August fish kill in the East Branch of the Little Calumet River, according to Natalie Johnson, executive director of Save the Dunes.
The report includes details on the incident and its cause; the response from both IDEM and ArcelorMittal; and the description of violations that occurred, she said. It goes over a “series of events which ultimately led to the toxic release of cyanide and ammonia nitrogen into the waterway that flows into Lake Michigan,” Johnson said.
The report also states that ArcelorMittal had full knowledge of the equipment failure that would result in the “continuous release of thousands of gallons per minute of blast furnace gas washing wastewater, known, by the nature of its origin, to contain pollutants including cyanide, to a treatment plant not designed or equipped to treat cyanide.”
Save the Dunes, the Environmental Law and Policy Center, Surfrider Foundation Chicago Chapter, Indiana Wildlife Federation, Hoosier Environmental Council, Izaak Walton League and Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter called the report “shocking” in a joint statement.
“There is overwhelming evidence that ArcelorMittal knew early on that, due to its equipment failure, cyanide would be destined for the river,” Johnson, said. “The egregious decision to not mitigate the impact or immediately report to IDEM, drinking water utilities, or the National Park is absolutely unacceptable.”
“ArcelorMittal is responsible and should be held accountable for dozens of violations of the Clean Water Act, way beyond the one addressed in the IDEM report,” said Howard Learner, executive director of the Environmental Law & Policy Center.
“That’s why the Environmental Law & Policy Center and the Hoosier Environmental Council served a 60-day notice of intent to bring a Clean Water Act enforcement lawsuit against ArcelorMittal for more than 100 violations of its permit, including water quality violations that harm ecological and public health.”
That was one of two such notices sent to the steelmaker, the other by a Portage attorney representing dozens of individuals and businesses that claim they were harmed in some way by the spill that left about 2,000 fish dead in the stream.
“The actions taken by ArcelorMittal to knowingly and negligently send cyanide-tainted wastewater into Lake Michigan, as described in this report, are criminal,” said Mitch McNeil of the Surfrider Foundation Chicago Chapter.
“The steel industry is important to the economy, but so is Lake Michigan. Lake Michigan supports wildlife, recreation, commerce, and is a source of drinking water. Treating the lake as a dumping ground with such blatant disregard for its beneficial uses is unacceptable, and actions to that effect taken by ArcelorMittal, U.S. Steel, or any other company cannot be tolerated,” he said.
“Research shows that chemical spills into aquatic habitats can have cascading effects that can impact wildlife and the food web for years after the incident,” Emily Wood, executive director of the Indiana Wildlife Federation, said. “With the number of threats already putting pressure on our Great Lakes ecosystems, we have no room for companies acting without integrity.”
Dr. Indra Frank, director of environmental health and water policy with the Hoosier Environmental Council, added that “ArcelorMittal’s irresponsible actions documented in this report deserve a significant penalty, one large enough to serve as a strong incentive to do better in the future.”
Izaak Walton League spokesman Dean Farr said the group is “very concerned about the continuing history of the steel industry exceeding its permits and not timely reporting.
“This puts at risk the drinking water for millions of Americans and threatens the sporting fishing industry. We hope that IDEM and the industry will develop best practices to responsibly produce steel while sustaining both the environment and the economy.”
“The report reveals a remarkable level of disrespect on ArcelorMittal’s part for public safety, wildlife impacts, and IDEM’s regulatory authority,” said Bowden Quinn, director of the Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter. “I hope the department comes down hard on the company for this flagrant disregard of proper operating procedures.”
Violations identified in the report include discharges not allowable under the facility’s NPDES permit, failure to provide required notifications, failure to efficiently operate and maintain facility in good working order at all times, failure to mitigate adverse impact, and numerous effluent limitation violations.
The violations have been referred to the IDEM Office of Water Quality Enforcement Section for further action, which could include payment of civil penalties, reimbursement of response costs, and damages incurred as a result of the spill, Johnson said.
—From staff reports
