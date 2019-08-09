Reins of Life to hold volunteer training session

MICHIGAN CITY — Reins of Life will hold a new volunteer training session on Aug. 15.
This training will teach new volunteers about therapeutic horseback riding, how to groom, tack and lead horses, and how to help riders during therapeutic riding lessons.
Volunteers offer riders confidence, friendship, guidance and encouragement and they get to work with horses! This is just the beginning, though. Reins of Life volunteers help with events, horse schooling, mini-visits, nuzzles and snuggles program, vaulting and driving, veteran programs, and school programs and, yes, barn work too. Reins of Life riders and volunteers come from all over the Duneland area.
Training will be at the Reins of Life barn, located at 9375W CR-300N, Michigan City, on Aug. 15 from 5:30-9 p.m. Volunteers must be at least 13-years-old. Please wear close-toed shoes.
To sign up for this fun-filled training, call or text Marilyn at (219) 877-7719.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.