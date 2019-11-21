La PORTE — Porter-Starke Services, a not-for-profit Community Mental Health Center, will open a new recovery center location in partnership with Swanson Center in La Porte County.
The new medication-assisted treatment facility, made possible by $488,000 in grant funding from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, will focus on methadone treatment for opioid use disorder. It will be located inside Swanson Center’s La Porte outpatient office at 1230 W. Ind. 2.
“With more than a decade of experience operating a State-certified Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) in Valparaiso, Porter-Starke is well-equipped to bring this highly regulated, life-saving form of treatment to La Porte,” said Matt Burden, President/CEO of Porter-Starke Services. “We are glad to partner with Swanson Center to help tackle the opioid crisis by expanding access for people in La Porte County, and we are extremely grateful to the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte for helping with the necessary funding to get this off the ground.”
Medication-assisted treatment is the use of medication, counseling and other supports to engage people in recovery and sustained positive life change. The State of Indiana only allows a limited number of OTP licenses throughout the state, based on community need.
Currently, nearly 25% of medication-assisted treatment clients at Porter-Starke Services travel from La Porte County to Valparaiso for treatment. The new location is expected to improve access for those who are new to treatment and for those currently engaged in it who are commuting long distances.
“We recognize this community need and are proud to partner with Porter-Starke Services to help improve client outcomes,” said Swanson Center Executive Director/CEO Dan Peck. “This treatment model is the most effective treatment for opioid use, and we look forward to bringing this level of care to the people of La Porte.”
The new location will offer medication management and counseling services for clients under the supervision of Porter-Starke Services’ Addictions Medical Director, Dr. Sajiv John, in collaboration with Swanson Center’s Medical Director, Dr. Kumud Aggarwal. The Recovery Center at Swanson Center is expected to open early in 2020.
