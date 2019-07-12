Recognized for professional excellence

MICHIGAN CITY — Lambda Alpha International (LAI) inducted Economic Development Corporation Michigan City’s Executive Director Clarence Hulse into its society at its 2019 Initiation Banquet on June 19.
LAI is a global land economics society providing professionals with a forum for the exchange of ideas in the fast-paced world of land use and development. Members come from a wide variety of fields related to the use and reuse of land.
According to a press release from the EDCMC, membership in LAI is highly selective through a nomination process initiated by an active LAI member. Requirements include 10 or more years of experience in their fields, distinguished themselves professionally, made an outstanding contribution to the field of land economics and demonstrated a commitment to public service and high standards of professional ethics.
According to the EDCMC, Hulse is known for his passion and talent in implementing and executing a community’s vision. His diverse background includes achievements in performance management, affordable housing, strategic planning, redevelopment, marketing, business recruitment, project financing and building community partnerships. In his current role as the executive director of the Economic Development Corporation of Michigan City, his main objective is implementing the 2019-23 Economic Development Strategic Action Plan to create workforce initiatives to support businesses and attract new investments to Michigan City.
“It is both an honor and a privilege for me to be recognized by my colleagues,” Hulse said. “I am very excited and look forward to both advancing the caliber of the profession and improving the economic status of communities across the country.”
The EDCMC said Hulse has both extensive public and private sector experience working in real estate development and planning, winning awards in both sectors. He currently serves on local, regional and national boards promoting community and economic development. These include, but not limited to, Michigan City Sustainability Commission, NWI Forum Board of Directors and International Economic Development Council Board of Directors.
